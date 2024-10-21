ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Channapatna imbroglio, BJP Central leadership begins two-day meeting with Karnataka leaders

Published - October 21, 2024 09:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and BJP national president J.P. Nadda with party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh at a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP Central leadership began a two-day meeting with top leaders from the State in Delhi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting on Monday focussed on review of the ongoing membership drive of the party. The party has set an ambitious target of enrolling 1.5 crore members in Karnataka. Tuesday’s meeting is expected to focus on the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Karnataka in which the two are being fought by BJP candidates while NDA partner JD(S) will fight in Channapatna.

Yogeshwar factor

Tuesday’s meeting assumes political importance in the wake of BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar raising a banner of revolt by quitting as MLC to register his anguish over not getting party ticket to contest from Channapatna. The BJP, which has left the seat to the JD(S), is concerned as Mr. Yogeshwar has refused to contest on JD(S) ticket. What has become a worrisome factor for the party is the speculation that Mr. Yogeshwar is in touch with the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bypoll contest is bound to turn tough for the NDA if Mr. Yogeshwar contests as an Independent or if the Congress fields him on its ticket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Timing of issue

The BJP leaders are said to be concerned that rebellion in the party has come at a crucial juncture when the party’s campaign against the Congress government in general and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in particular with respect to alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to his wife by MUDA has reached a crescendo.

Also, the party leadership is learnt to be keen to ensure that it does not create mistrust between the NDA allies. In this context, the party Central leadership may advise the State leaders on suitable strategies to be adapted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US