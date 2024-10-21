Amid Channapatna imbroglio, BJP Central leadership begins two-day meeting with Karnataka leaders

The BJP Central leadership began a two-day meeting with top leaders from the State in Delhi on Monday.

The meeting on Monday focussed on review of the ongoing membership drive of the party. The party has set an ambitious target of enrolling 1.5 crore members in Karnataka. Tuesday’s meeting is expected to focus on the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Karnataka in which the two are being fought by BJP candidates while NDA partner JD(S) will fight in Channapatna.

Yogeshwar factor

Tuesday’s meeting assumes political importance in the wake of BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar raising a banner of revolt by quitting as MLC to register his anguish over not getting party ticket to contest from Channapatna. The BJP, which has left the seat to the JD(S), is concerned as Mr. Yogeshwar has refused to contest on JD(S) ticket. What has become a worrisome factor for the party is the speculation that Mr. Yogeshwar is in touch with the Congress.

The bypoll contest is bound to turn tough for the NDA if Mr. Yogeshwar contests as an Independent or if the Congress fields him on its ticket.

Timing of issue

The BJP leaders are said to be concerned that rebellion in the party has come at a crucial juncture when the party’s campaign against the Congress government in general and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in particular with respect to alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to his wife by MUDA has reached a crescendo.

Also, the party leadership is learnt to be keen to ensure that it does not create mistrust between the NDA allies. In this context, the party Central leadership may advise the State leaders on suitable strategies to be adapted.