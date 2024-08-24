American firm Chevron will invest ₹8,300 crore in Karnataka: M.B. Patil

Chevron, a California-based global leader in providing energy solutions, has committed an investment of ₹8,300 crore to set up its Engineering and Innovation Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil said Karnataka had been consistently leading the way in promoting economic growth and development. The collaboration between the Karnataka government and Chevron to implement this ₹8,300-crore investment was a clear indication of the significant progress the State had made in engineering and innovation, he said.

The Centre of Excellence for Engineering and Innovation, by 2025, would hire 600 engineers and digital experts to work on innovations around energy technology.

Akshay Sahni, country head of Chevron India, said, “This centre will provide an opportunity for India’s exceptional talent to work with the resources and expertise of our global network to provide affordable, reliable clean energy.” The centre would also help the company respond to the challenge of meeting current global energy demands and contribute to the production of clean, low-carbon fuels in the future, he added.

