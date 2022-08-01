Amendments soon to help Bhovi community continue with traditional vocation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assures community of special concessions

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday promised to bring in suitable amendments to the environment laws to allow the Bhovi community to continue its traditional vocation and also assured it of extending special concessions

Speaking at a function organised to mark the diamond jubilee of Shivayogi Sri Siddarameshwara Rath Mahotsav in Davangere on Monday, he said that because of some legal hurdles, the members of Bhovi community are unable to pursue their traditional vocation.

The Chief Minister said that he is aware of the harassment they faced from officials in the name of law. Requisite steps will be taken to introduce suitable amendments in the next legislature session so that the legal issues will be resolved permanently.

“This apart, special concessions will be extended to allow you to continue your vocation,” he assured.

Emphasising the need to eradicate social and economic inequalities in society, he said that the downtrodden should be uplifted through special welfare programmes. Only then it will be possible to have balanced development and progress.

The Chief Minister said that a grant of ₹107 crore has been provided for the development and welfare of Bhovi community and an action plan is being prepared. The Bhovi Development Corporation will have a chairman appointed soon, he said.

Recalling the life and work of Sri Siddarameshwara, he termed him a Mahasharana and said that Sri Siddarameshwara was a visionary who had initiated various welfare works.