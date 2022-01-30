‘Amendments proposed to Cooperative Societies Act’

It includes barring defaulter from contesting polls: Minister

The State has proposed eight amendments to Cooperative Societies Act, including barring a person, who is defaulter of a loan given by a cooperative institution, from contesting elections, said Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, the Minister said presently nominations for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections can be rejected if the person has defaulted in payment of rent, water bill and other payments. But defaulters of loan given by Cooperative institutions are being allowed to contest elections.

“There are good number of legislators, who have defaulted in clearing loans,” he said.

In order to save the Cooperative bodies, the State Government has proposed amendment to the Act to bar a cooperative loan defaulter from contesting Assembly and other elections.

The State Government has proposed eight amendments. Home Minister Amit Shah, who also heads the Cooperation Ministry, has said he will discuss about the amendments during his proposed visit to the state in February. The proposed amendments will further improve working of Cooperative bodies in the country, he said.

To another question, Mr. Somashekar said there is no move to form a separate district cooperative bank for Udupi.