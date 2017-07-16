‘Amend VAT law to stop litigation flooding HC’

Observing that a legislative lacunae in the Karnataka Value Added Tax (KVAT) Act, 2003 has been resulting in unnecessary litigation, the High Court of Karnataka asked the State government to immediately consider appropriate amendment to the law so that the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal (KAT) is empowered to extend its own stay orders beyond 365 days.

The court passed the order while noticing that under Section 63(7)(b) of the KVAT Act, the life of stay orders, given by KAT against orders of the assessing authorities, cannot be extended beyond 365 days of its grant as the tribunal has been given maximum 365 days for disposing off an appeal. The assessees, at present, are forced to knock on the doors of the High Court only for extension of stay orders beyond the 365-day period or till the tribunal disposes of their appeals.

“While the tribunal finds itself unable to decide all the pending appeals within the stipulated time frame of one year and on account of this legislative lacunae despite there being good intention for the reasons beyond the control of tribunal, this court is flooded with these kind of petitions unnecessarily,” observed Justice Vineet Kothari. He was disposing of a petition filed by Shakthi Specialities on an issue related to applicable tax on its products of whip topping on cakes.

The power to grant stay is an incidental power of the Appellate Authority and if the said tribunal or authority cannot dispose of the appeal on merits on account of the heavy work burden or otherwise, for no fault of assessee or the appellate tribunal, its stay order should not be allowed to lapse merely by lapse of time on account of such limited powers as are contained in Section 63(7)(b) of the KVAT Act, the court said.

Justice Kothari ordered that “the State immediately consider appropriate amendments to the said provisions of Section 63(7)(b) of the KVAT Act, 2003, for making powers of the concerned appellate tribunal effective, while dealing with the pending appeals before them so that no such unnecessary litigation is brought before this court.”