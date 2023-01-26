‘Amend laws to make anganwadi teachers government employees’

January 26, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council B.R. Patil has demanded that the State government consider anganwadi teachers as government employees and extend all facilities to them that government employees enjoy.

In a media note released here on Thursday, Mr. Patil said that anganwadi teachers are contributing a great deal in the implementation of various projects and welfare schemes taken up by different government departments but they are not receiving their due recognition.

“Anganwadi teachers from all over the State are sitting in an indefinite dharna in Bengaluru with their children putting forward various demands, including the one to consider them as government employees. Also, anganwadi workers are helping different government departments in the implementation of various welfare schemes,” he said.

“They play a crucial role in taking care of breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women and children in villages. They also help the government in data collection and surveys. Considering their services, we need to make necessary amendments to the laws in force to consider them as government employees. Also, anganwadis, which serve as food centres for children, need to be upgraded into centres of learning,” Mr. Patil said.