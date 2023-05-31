Amend law to make necrophilia an offence, High Court of Karnataka tells Union govt.

May 31, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Observing that the attendants appointed to guard the bodies in mortuaries of many government and private hospitals indulge in “sexual intercourse” on the bodies, the High Court of Karnataka has recommended that the Union government amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to bring necrophilia under the definition of offence of unnatural sex or introduce new provision in IPC to make necrophilia as an offence.

Referring to laws in the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa where necrophilia is an offence, the court said that “unfortunately in India no specific legislation is enacted, including under the provisions of IPC for the purpose of upholding dignity and protecting rights and crime against the dead body of the woman.”

A Division Bench comprising Justice B. Veerappa and Justice Venkatesh Naik T. passed the order while acquitting a man from the charges of raping a 25-year-old woman after murdering her. The trial court in Tumakuru had convicted Rangaraju for murder and sexually assaulting her body after murdering her.

Though the High Court confirmed his conviction for murder, it set aside the conviction on the charges of rape while pointing out that the act of sexual assault on the dead body cannot be termed as rape under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 376 (rape) the IPC.

Unfortunately these provisions of the IPC do not include the term ‘dead body,’ the Bench said while pointing out that sexual assault on dead bodies does not attract the provision of rape under Section 376 of IPC.

“It is high time for the State government to ensure such crimes do not happen, thereby maintaining dignity of the dead body of the woman,” observed Justice B. Veerappa, who authored the judgment for the Bench.

“It is the high time for the Union government, in order to maintain right to dignity of the dead person/woman, to amend the provisions of Section 377 of IPC to include dead body of any man, woman or animal or to introduce a separate provision as offence against dead woman as necrophilia or sadism” as has been done in other countries to ensure dignity of the dead person including woman, the Bench observed.

Mortuary monitoring

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the State government to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in the mortuaries of all the government and private hospitals to prevent offence against dead bodies, particularly of women, within six months.

The Bench also directed the government to ensure mortuaries are regularly cleaned so that dead body is preserved in a proper manner to maintain its dignity and sensitise staff of mortuary to handle dead bodies with care.

The postmortem room should not come under the direct line of sight of the general public/visitors for maintaining privacy; and mortuaries should have all basic infrastructure as per the Indian Public Health Standard guidelines for the district hospitals for management of the dead bodies, the Bench said.