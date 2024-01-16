GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi appointed president of BJP district unit

January 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi

Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP high command has finally appointed Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi as the new president of the district unit amid a strong plea from Backward Classes’ leaders for an opportunity this time as Mr. Yalagi belongs to the Lingayat Reddy community.

Mr. Yalagi first contested the Assembly election from Shahapur Assembly constituency on the JD(S) ticket in 2018 and accepted defeat against the Congress party’s Sharanabasappa Darshanapur. But he shifted ship, joining the BJP in 2021 and contesting on the BJP ticket in 2023. However, he was defeated again against the same Mr. Darshanapur.

Political activities had revived when the period of Sharanabhupal Reddy came to an end, and several front-line leaders, including those of backward communities, had started lobbying for the post and had visited B.V. Vijayendra, president of the BJP State unit. As a result, observers from high command came to Yadgir and collected opinions from MP’s, MLA’s, MLC’s, ex-MLA’s, ex-MLC’s, and former district unit presidents and submitted reports.

The sources within the party said that the backward leaders strongly pleaded before observers for a chance. However, the party high command has taken a decision. There is a possibility that this may develop disappointment among them.

“I will take all leaders into confidence as I have already spoken to them, and assured them of adhering to the decision taken by the party high command and joining hands to strengthen the party to successfully win the coming parliament election,” Mr. Yalagi told The Hindu over the phone.

