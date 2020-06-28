Ambuthirtha to be made a tourist hub

Ambuthirtha in Tirthahalli taluk where river Sharavati takes birth will be developed into a tourist spot along the model of Talacauvery where river Cauvery originates, said K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

“At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru recently, it was decided to upgrade amenities for tourists in Ambuthirtha. An amount of ₹15 crore would be spent for this,” he told presspersons here on Saturday.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the tank where the Sharavati is said to originate would be renovated and a compound wall would be constructed around it. The ancient temples near the pond would be renovated, a walking path would be constructed around it, and landscaping work would be undertaken. In addition to this, the road that connects Ambuthirtha with Nonabur would be developed. The work related to development of Ambuthirtha would begin on June 28. Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries and Ports, and C.T. Ravi, Minister for Tourism, will take part, he said.