Ambulances donated to hospitals

Bengaluru

29 September 2020 23:16 IST

Continuing its CSR initiatives, HAL on Tuesday donated one ambulance each to the State-run Institute of Nephro Urology situated on the Victoria Hospital campus and Sir C.V. Raman General Hospital.

Earlier, HAL had donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute.

“Considering the pandemic, we are doing whatever we can to strengthen the health infrastructure,” said R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL. The ambulances are equipped with facilities like air conditioning, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, and a doctor’s seat. They are particularly useful for patients who require medical monitoring in transit and non-invasive airway management.

RT-PCR machines donated

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar received medical equipment including HFNC and RT-PCR machines, donated by ExxonMobil and 3M in partnership with United Way Bengaluru, to government hospitals, in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. The equipment will be used to support COVID-19 treatment at Victoria Hospital, hospitals in Chickballapur, Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Shankara Hospital, Ramanagaram Covid-19 hospital, and District Hospital, Kodagu, the Minister said.