Ambergris worth ₹18 crore seized by Mysuru district police

May 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru district police arrested three persons and recovered 9.8 kg of highly valued ambergris, also known as whale vomit, at H.D. Kote near here.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar said the trio was transporting ambergris in a car from Kerala and were intercepted by the police at H.D. Kote handpost on May 20.

“Ambergris is very expensive and costs around ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore per kg,” she said.

Acting on a tip off from Purshotham, Inspector of CEN (Cyber Economics and Narcotics) police station, Police Inspector Shabbir Hussain and his staff checked the car and recovered the ambergris from the accused.

The Police Department officials consulted with Forest Department officials to confirm if the seized material was ambergris and later booked the trio from Kerala under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Ms. Latkar estimated the seized material to be worth around ₹18 crore.

She said the accused, who were produced before court and handed over to judicial custody, may have procured the ambergris from somebody else. The police will find out the link and the network of the trade. “Our officers will go to Kerala now,” she added.

