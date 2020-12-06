Ambedkar’s role in nation-building remembered

People urged to follow in his footsteps and inculcate his values in their lives to achieve their aims and uplift society

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna remembered the crucial role played by Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar in nation-building and called upon people to follow in his footsteps and inculcate his values in their lives to achieve their aims and uplift society.

She was addressing a gathering after paying floral tributes to the architect of the Constitution Dr. Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary, which is also observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas, here on Sunday.

Framing the Constitution is the greatest contribution of Dr. Ambedkar to society, which would play an important role in the democratic system.

Dr. Ambedkar has strived to improve the condition of the backward castes and uplift the downtrodden, Ms. Jyothsna said.

Ms. Jyothsna unfurled the Panchsheela flag, while Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer P. Raja hoisted the Asoka Chakra flag.

Police Commissioner N Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Simi Miriam George and Sanganand Banthe of Siddarth Vihar Trust were present.