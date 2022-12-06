  1. EPaper
Ambedkar’s Parinirvana Day observed in Mysuru

December 06, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shivakumar, S.A. Ramdas, MLA, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others participating in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Parinirvana Day at Town Hall in Mysuru on Tuesday. .

Mayor Shivakumar, S.A. Ramdas, MLA, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others participating in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Parinirvana Day at Town Hall in Mysuru on Tuesday. . | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Rich tributes were paid to B.R. Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, on the occasion of his Parinirvana Day in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G Roopa, S.A Ramdas, MLA, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on the Town Hall premises.

Mr. Shivakumar said Dr. Ambedkar was a tall leader, who strove for equality and rights of the weaker sections of the society.

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M Shivanna, and Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO B. .R Poornima were also among the dignitaries attending the Parinirvana Day organised by the Mysuru district administration, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and Mysuru City Corporation.

The Congress party too observed Dr Ambedkar’s Parinirvana Day at the party office near City Railway station.

Congress party’s district unit president B.J. Vijaykumar, city unit president R Murthy and others were present on the occasion.

