Ambedkar’s contributions recalled

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s thoughts played a major role in building new India and he gave three categories of mantras to the exploited class — ‘educate, agitate, organise’, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

After garlanding the portrait of Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary at an event organised by the Department of Social Welfare in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said Ambedkar devoted his entire life to the protection of the downtrodden and fighting for social equality, according to a release.

He dreamed of equality by building modern India beyond the system of caste and by upholding women’s equality, the Chief Minister said.