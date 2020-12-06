Ambedkar’s contribution remembered

Former Minister and JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy wept in public recalling the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a programme organised to pay homage to the architect of the Constitution on his death anniversary here on Sunday.
“He passed away when he was 65 years old, an early age. If he was with us for a few more years, he would have fought against the social evils effectively. It is sad, even decades after India got independence, that we have not realised the objectives of our Constitution. Dalits and backward people have not grown economically and socially,” he said.
Hassan ZP president Shwetha Devaraj said Dr. Ambedkar fought for the emancipation of Dalits, women and all backward sections of society. “People have to ensure women are provided with education and that would be one of the ways to pay homage to Dr. Ambedkar,” she said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath