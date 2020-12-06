Ambedkar’s contribution remembered

Former Minister and JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy wept in public recalling the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a programme organised to pay homage to the architect of the Constitution on his death anniversary here on Sunday.

“He passed away when he was 65 years old, an early age. If he was with us for a few more years, he would have fought against the social evils effectively. It is sad, even decades after India got independence, that we have not realised the objectives of our Constitution. Dalits and backward people have not grown economically and socially,” he said.

Hassan ZP president Shwetha Devaraj said Dr. Ambedkar fought for the emancipation of Dalits, women and all backward sections of society. “People have to ensure women are provided with education and that would be one of the ways to pay homage to Dr. Ambedkar,” she said.