Ambedkar opposed inclusion of Article 370 in Constitution: Yatnal

Senior BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been in the middle of a controversy for his derogatory remarks on freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, on Friday argued that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian Constitution, was against the inclusion of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the debate on Constitution in the Legislative Assembly, he said after 70 years of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Article 370. Mr. Yatnal said implementation of the Constitution could have been different if Dr. Ambedkar had the opportunity to become the country’s first Prime Minister.

Holding a book on Dr. Ambedkar authored by D.P. Thengadi, a Hindutva ideologue and founder of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Mr. Yatnal said Dr. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956, after he was frustrated by the basic tenets of Hinduism.

Mr. Yatnal also talked of the ills of caste system and said some leaders are identified with their caste and only people belonging to a particular caste attend birth anniversaries of their caste leaders. Those associated with some sections of Dalits participate in the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, while those associated with other sections take part in the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar. H.K. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) and Priyank Kharge of Congress supported the views of Mr. Yatnal on caste system.