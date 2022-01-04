Ambedkar memorial in place of hostel opposed

‘Set it up next to Boys’ Home so that children aren’t disturbed’

The State Government’s decision to set up a memorial for B.R. Ambedkar at A.K. Boarding Hall in Hassan city by shifting the boys’ home of the Department of Women and Child Development has not gone well with the office-bearers of the Child Welfare Committee of the district.

Members of the committee have opposed the idea of shifting the boys’ home, located at the centre of the city, and they want the memorial amid children from different backgrounds, without disturbing their abode.

Ambedkar’s visit

Following a request from Sridhar Kaliveera, one of the founders of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, and others, the State Government has announced setting up of a memorial in the city. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in his Budget last year earmarked ₹1 crore for the purpose. Ambedkar, during his visit to the Mysore State, had visited A.K. Boarding Hall in 1953–54. It was the first hostel for students of the Scheduled Castes, started by then Mysore ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Over the years, the building has been converted for different purposes. Now it includes the boys’ home and office of the CWC.

After funds were allocated for the memorial, the Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department held meetings on its implementation. The department in August last year directed the Hassan Deputy Commissioner to initiate the procedure to shift the boys’ home. It also said that the Department of Women and Child Development had been told to shift the boys’ home and hand over the land to the Social Welfare Department.

CWC plea

Hassan district CWC committee president Komala H.T. and members have written to Halappa Achar, Minister for Women and Child Development, against the move. “The structure, where the CWC functions, is located in a central place, close to hospital, colleges, and schools. It is an apt place for counselling of children and parents who approach the CWC. The office and the boys’ home should remain in its present place,” the president said in her plea to the Minister.

No member of the committee is opposed to the Ambedkar memorial. But they want the memorial on the vacant land adjacent to the boys’ home so that the children are not disturbed. Of the total one acre and 11 guntas of land, the extent of land required for the memorial could be utilised, but the boys should not be shifted, a member of the committee said.

At present 42 children, all below the age of 18, have been provided with shelter at the home. They include orphans, those deserted by parents, and those forced into begging. They have been studying in different government schools.