Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with fanfare in Kalaburagi

April 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated with fanfare in Kalaburagi on Friday. Processions and rallies were organized in different areas, most of which culminated at the main venue, Ambedkar statue, at Jagat Circle.

Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai and Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar paid homage to the principal architect of the Constitution and garlanded his statue.

Banthe Sanganand of Buddha Vihar paid salutations to Dr. Ambedkar on the occasion.

The main junctions in the city, particularly the main venue near Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle, were decorated with colourful lighting to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. The venue at Jagat Circle was the cynosure of all eyes during the night.

On Thursday night, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who participated in the celebrations, said that there will be a sedition case against those reading Dr. Ambedkar’s 22 pratigyas (22 Buddhist vows). He said that BJP leaders made a show of honoring Ambedkar while eroding his principles.

In universities

Sharnbasva University celebrated the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar paying floral tributes to his portrait. Registrar of the university Anilkumar Bidve said that one of the major contributions of Dr. Ambedkar to the country was the eradication of untouchability and paving the way for ending discrimination in the name of caste and colour.

The Registrar said that another major contribution of Dr. Ambedkar was the introduction of reservation for the deprived sections of society which threw open new avenues in the field of education and employment to the suppressed communities in the country.

In Karnataka, the fight against caste system and untouchability began in the 12th century with social reformer Basaveshwara initiating a movement by giving an identity to the suppressed and oppressed communities.

Dr. Ambedkar’s fight against untouchability and discrimination was in the footsteps of the social reformist movement of Mahatma Basaveshwara, Dr. Bidve added.

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar paying floral tributes to the chief architect of the Constitution to commemorate his 132nd birth anniversary said that Dr. Ambedkar was a multi-faceted and multi-dimensional personality.

Dr. Ambedkar was an activist, historian, political leader, scholar, economist, writer, orator, anthropologist, philosopher, jurist and editor, he said.

As a social revolutionary, Dr. Ambedkar championed the cause of untouchables who were oppressed for centuries. Dr. Ambedkar sought to create a new social order in which no person is discriminated against on the grounds of his caste, religion and creed. Dr. Ambedkar was a strong believer in the concept of equality in general and he played a key role in introducing the Hindu Code Bill, while highlighting issues concerning women’s property rights.