ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar gave amendment provision to keep Constitution dynamic, says Bommai

April 14, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister urges people to address Dr. Ambedkar as Mahatma just as they do in the case of Mahatma Gandhi

The Hindu Bureau

B.R. Ambedkar wanted the Constitution to be a dynamic, living document. That is why he introduced the amendment provisions in the Constitution itself, the former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was speaking at Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. He gave a call to the people to address Dr. Ambedkar as Mahatma just as they did in the case of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We got Independence from the British, but we did not how to govern ourselves. Dr. Ambedkar gave us detailed guidelines on democracy, federalism, decentralisation and other related issues. While the Constitutions of several countries have failed on certain occasions, the Indian Constitution has never failed. The reason is because Dr. Ambedkar made it dynamic and progressive. We should be thankful to him for that,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US