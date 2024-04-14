Ambedkar gave amendment provision to keep Constitution dynamic, says Bommai

April 14, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Belagavi

B.R. Ambedkar wanted the Constitution to be a dynamic, living document. That is why he introduced the amendment provisions in the Constitution itself, the former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was speaking at Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. He gave a call to the people to address Dr. Ambedkar as Mahatma just as they did in the case of Mahatma Gandhi.

“We got Independence from the British, but we did not how to govern ourselves. Dr. Ambedkar gave us detailed guidelines on democracy, federalism, decentralisation and other related issues. While the Constitutions of several countries have failed on certain occasions, the Indian Constitution has never failed. The reason is because Dr. Ambedkar made it dynamic and progressive. We should be thankful to him for that,” he said.