ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar fought for all oppressed people not just for Dalits, says Ambaraya Ashtagi

March 03, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Raju Sanka selected to lead Ambedkar birth anniversary celebration committee in Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit leader Vittal Doddamani and others after announcing the selection of Ambedkar Jayanti celebration committee president in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dalit leader Raju Sanka was selected president of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 113th birth anniversary celebration committee in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Led by veteran Dalit leader Vittal Doddamani, all important leaders gathered at Rajapur Buddha Vihar and made the unanimous selection.

“Everybody should work hard to make the Ambedkar Jayanti a great success. As we all know, Dr. Ambedkar was a great man who fought for freedom, equality and self-respect for all communities. We need to spread his revolutionary thoughts among the people and make them aware of those ideas,” Mr. Doddamani said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming Ambedkar as a national leader who fought for the welfare and progress of all oppressed and marginalised communities, vice-president of the State BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagi said that confining Ambedkar to a particular caste, especially Dalit communities, is incorrect.

“Ambedkar was a national leader. He fought for all oppressed communities and not just for Dalits. Unfortunately, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated mainly by Dalits. All other communities must understand that Ambedkar fought for social justice and join the celebrations,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US