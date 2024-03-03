Ambedkar fought for all oppressed people not just for Dalits, says Ambaraya Ashtagi

March 03, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Dalit leader Raju Sanka was selected president of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 113th birth anniversary celebration committee in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Led by veteran Dalit leader Vittal Doddamani, all important leaders gathered at Rajapur Buddha Vihar and made the unanimous selection.

“Everybody should work hard to make the Ambedkar Jayanti a great success. As we all know, Dr. Ambedkar was a great man who fought for freedom, equality and self-respect for all communities. We need to spread his revolutionary thoughts among the people and make them aware of those ideas,” Mr. Doddamani said.

Terming Ambedkar as a national leader who fought for the welfare and progress of all oppressed and marginalised communities, vice-president of the State BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagi said that confining Ambedkar to a particular caste, especially Dalit communities, is incorrect.

“Ambedkar was a national leader. He fought for all oppressed communities and not just for Dalits. Unfortunately, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated mainly by Dalits. All other communities must understand that Ambedkar fought for social justice and join the celebrations,” he said.