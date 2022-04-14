‘Younger generation showing interest in Ambedkar’

The 131 st birth anniversary of B.R.Ambedkar was celebrated in Hassan on Thursday involving hundreds of people.The celebrations began with garlanding of the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, followed by a procession.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and others garlanded the statue. A specially decorated vehicle carried a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar on the main streets of the city before reaching Dr.Ambedkar Bhavan, where the programme was organised. A couple of folk troupes participated in the procession.

Mr. Preetham Gowda, speaking on the occasion, said Dr. Ambedkar is remembered across the world for his contributions to the emancipation of weaker sections. “I am happy that the younger generation is showing interest in understanding him. I wish they all study well and occupy good positions in all sectors and earn well. The private sector offers a good pay package. Instead of waiting for government jobs, work towards securing higher positions in the private sector”, he said.

Harshakumar Kugve, a social activist and writer, who delivered a special lecture, said Dr. Ambedkar’s life was full of struggles. He studied abroad amidst financial difficulties and contributed immensely to humanity. “While India was witnessing the freedom struggle, he fought for the liberation of deprived sections. Every individual should understand his life’s mission and follow him.”