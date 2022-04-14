Ambedkar Bhavan in Mysuru to be completed in two months: Karnataka Minister

Pending amount for completion of project will be transferred to Mysore Urban Development Authority

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar said that construction of Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in the heart of Mysuru will be completed in two months.

Speaking to reporters on April 14 after garlanding the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in the Town Hall premises on the occasion of his birth anniversary, he said the State Cabinet has given its nod for releasing the pending amount of ₹17 crore towards the project. The amount will be transferred to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) by the Department of Social Welfare.

The Minister said Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanthi (birthday) celebrations are being organised in a grand manner this year with the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

When reporters sought an update on the Santosh Patil death case, the Minister said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is looking into the matter.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S A Ramdas, L Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, and Police Commissioner Chandragupta were present.

The Minister also took part in the Dr B R Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations in the BJP party office in Mysuru. He offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar.