Ambedkar believed education is the only weapon to bring changes in society, says Social Welfare Minister

February 07, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Yadgir

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari has said that the dream of the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar will come true only if everybody receives education as Ambedkar laid much stress on education and believed that education is the only weapon to bring changes in society.

The Minister was addressing a gathering on Tuesday after inaugurating a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Residential School constructed at a cost of ₹24 crore jointly by the Social Welfare Department, the Karnataka Residential Educational Institution Society, the district administration and the Zilla Panchayat at Mudanur village in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district.

Despite all odds throughout his educational life, Dr. Ambedkar faced the difficulties bravely and completed his education. And, he drafted the Constitution which has now become one of the best Constitutions in the entire globe, the Minister said and added that today’s students should follow the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar and achieve something that society wanted and bring in changes to build a powerful nation.

He said that the State has a total of 830 residential schools where children from families of poorer sections of society are getting education. Students studying in such residential schools have achieved better in the last SSLC examinations as results of theirs have proved that they are not weak in education. For the first time, collegiate education will be commenced in 540 residential schools from this year, he said and added that two new residential schools will be sanctioned for Shorapur taluk.

He also said that a new scheme to provide Karate training for students housed in residential schools has been started and ₹18 crore has been earmarked per year for the purpose.

Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda), who presided over the programme, lauded the Minister for initiating development work in his constituency and said that Mr. Poojari has concern for the poorer and weaker sections of society. Therefore, he has promptly implemented projects for the welfare of those sections under the Social Welfare Department. Mr. Nayak also requested the Minister to sanction a residential school in each gram panchayat in the district.