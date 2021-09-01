Ambari set for restart from Sept. 4

MYSURU

01 September 2021 19:36 IST

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is planning to resume its Ambari open-roof bus tours in Mysuru from September 4, after the initiative was interrupted by the pandemic and dearth of takers.

After postponements, the initiative was finally launched in March this year. However, the buses were taken off the road when the pandemic situation worsened and a lockdown was announced. The service was resumed in August but had to be withdrawn soon due to lack of tourists.

With the COVID-19 cases under control and reopening of tourist sites in and around Mysuru and also in neighbouring districts, the KSTDC is restoring the services from September 4. The tour was available between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The KSTDC is hoping to attract visitors this time as a lot of efforts have been put in for the initiative.

The double-decker buses were the newest attraction for tourists as the bus tour assisted them to experience the city which is known for its splendid palaces and buildings with architectural marvels. Mysuru has four buses while two buses have been allotted to Hampi, which is a world heritage site.

The KSTDC launched Ambari inspired by London’s Big Bus Tours. The buses were flagged off in March. Tourists can buy tickets at the KSTDC office on JLB Road and the ticket has been priced at ₹250 per person.

Ambari is a hop-on, hop-off initiative for tourists to experience the palaces and heritage buildings of Mysuru. Tourists get an audio guide the moment the bus reaches the tourist sites identified on the route. The audio will be available in two languages — Kannada and English.

The bus route covers Hotel Mayura KSTDC office, Deputy Commissioner’s office, Crawford Hall, Kukkarahalli Lake, University of Mysore, Folklore Museum, Ramaswamy Circle, Palace Karikallu Thotti, Jayamarthanda Gate of the palace, zoo, Karanji Lake, Jockey Quarters’ Circle, Snow City, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, and City Railway Station.

Built in Bengaluru, the bus has lower and upper decks with 40 seats.