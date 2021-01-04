‘Ambari’ rollout seems imminent as CESC shifts power lines

KSTDC’s double-decker open-roof bus tour initiative was awaiting launch since last year; COVID-19 had put the brakes on it

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’s new tourist attraction – double-decker open-top bus tours – that faced hurdles over the COVID-19 situation last year may soon hit the roads here.

With the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) relocating the overhead electricity lines that were obstructing the free movement of the bus on the designated route, the rollout appears imminent.

The KSTDC had requested the CESC to shift the transmission lines besides urging the Forest Department and the Mysuru City Corporation to prune tree branches along the route to facilitate unhindered movement.

CESC Superintendent Engineer Muni Gopala Raju on Monday said the overhead HT and LT transmission lines on the route had been removed and laid underground to facilitate the movement of ‘Ambari’.

‘Ambari’ is a specially-built double-decker bus. The launch was planned in March last year but was put off indefinitely in view of the pandemic.

The KSTDC was keen on ferrying tourists on the designated route to help them experience the beauty of Mysuru’s rich heritage during Dasara last year. However, the launch was hit since the overhead electricity lines had not been cleared by then for the smooth movement of the 16-ft. tall bus.

The 40-seater bus, with lower and upper decks, was built in Bengaluru. One such bus that arrived here from Bengaluru for the launch had to be parked in the KSTDC office premises awaiting the run for many months before it was moved out.

Besides four ‘Ambari’ buses for Mysuru, the KSTDC plans to operate two buses in Hampi, the UNESCO world heritage site, as well.

Ambari is a hop-on, hop-off initiative for tourists to experience the palaces and heritage buildings of Mysuru. Tourists will get an audio guide the moment the bus reaches the tourist sites identified on the route. The audio will be available in two languages in the beginning — Kannada and English. The KSTDC plans to add foreign languages subsequently.

The body wrapping of Ambari had been done based on the State’s art forms, culture and diversity, wildlife, and tourist destinations, according to the KSTDC.