ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ambari’ rides to resume this Dasara

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ambari bus rides to resume during Dasara this year in Mysuru, with the city coming alive with bright lights. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The ‘Ambari’ double decker bus rides are resuming this Dasara and tourists can enjoy the illumination and heritage structures, going around the city commuting on the rooftop of the buses. Ambari is an initiative of KSTDC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-hour ride in select locations of the city will cost ₹500 per person (on upper deck) and ₹250 per person (on lower deck).

The places covered include the old Deputy Commissioner office, Crawford Hall, Oriental Research Institute, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Pathshala, Palace South Gate, Jayamarthanda Circle Gate, Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda Medical College, and Railway Station.

The ride starts and ends at Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The departure timings are 6.30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. Visit www.kstdc.co for online booking. Call 0821-2423652 for details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US