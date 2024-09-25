‘Ambari’ rides to resume this Dasara

The ‘Ambari’ double decker bus rides are resuming this Dasara and tourists can enjoy the illumination and heritage structures, going around the city commuting on the rooftop of the buses. Ambari is an initiative of KSTDC.

The one-hour ride in select locations of the city will cost ₹500 per person (on upper deck) and ₹250 per person (on lower deck).

The places covered include the old Deputy Commissioner office, Crawford Hall, Oriental Research Institute, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Pathshala, Palace South Gate, Jayamarthanda Circle Gate, Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda Medical College, and Railway Station.

The ride starts and ends at Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road.

The departure timings are 6.30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. Visit www.kstdc.co for online booking. Call 0821-2423652 for details.