GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ambari’ rides to resume this Dasara

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ambari bus rides to resume during Dasara this year in Mysuru, with the city coming alive with bright lights.

Ambari bus rides to resume during Dasara this year in Mysuru, with the city coming alive with bright lights. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The ‘Ambari’ double decker bus rides are resuming this Dasara and tourists can enjoy the illumination and heritage structures, going around the city commuting on the rooftop of the buses. Ambari is an initiative of KSTDC.

The one-hour ride in select locations of the city will cost ₹500 per person (on upper deck) and ₹250 per person (on lower deck).

The places covered include the old Deputy Commissioner office, Crawford Hall, Oriental Research Institute, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Pathshala, Palace South Gate, Jayamarthanda Circle Gate, Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda Medical College, and Railway Station.

The ride starts and ends at Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road.

The departure timings are 6.30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. Visit www.kstdc.co for online booking. Call 0821-2423652 for details.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.