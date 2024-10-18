GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambari rides in demand even after Dasara

Published - October 18, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The KSTDC’s Ambari double-decker bus.

The KSTDC’s Ambari double-decker bus. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’s (KSTDC) Ambari double-decker bus rides are in big demand among tourists visiting Mysuru with the extension of the Dasara illumination till October 23.

Sources in the KSTDC said the seats in the upper deck are fully booked till October 23 as every commuter wants to enjoy the ride travelling on the rooftop of the bus. The one-hour ride is available in six buses, with each having the capacity to accommodate 40 passengers — 20 on the upper deck and 20 on the lower deck. The buses are operated in three trips — 6.30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. Online and counter ticket bookings are available. The weekend rides are fully booked.

The ride on the upper deck costs ₹500 per person and the lower deck fare has been fixed at ₹250 per person. Children above five years of age are charged the full fare.

With the tourist footfall in Mysuru rising even after the culmination of Dasara festivities and visitors thronging the city to see the grand illumination, the district administration has decided to continue the illumination till October 23.

Published - October 18, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Mysore / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.