‘Ambari’ arrives in Mysuru, but launch depends on COVID-19 situation

MYSURU

14 March 2020 00:27 IST

‘Ambari’, a specially-built double-decker bus for open-roof bus tours, has arrived in Mysuru. The bus, an initiative of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), is being launched as a tourist attraction.

Though it has arrived, tourists have to wait for its launch as it needs to be fine-tuned in certain aspects, including the audio-visual experience. More importantly, tree branches along the designated route of the tour need to pruned to facilitate smooth movement of the bus. The Forest Department has been requested to prune the branches.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has also been requested to raise its overhead electrical lines for the movement of the bus, and these works are expected to be done in the next 10-15 days, or before March 31. KSTDC managing director Kumar Pushkar, who was in Mysuru on Friday, told The Hindu that the launch would depend on the COVID-19 situation. “If the situation is normal, Ambari will be launched after March 31,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ambari is a hop-on, hop-off initiative for tourists to experience the palaces and heritage buildings of Mysuru. Tourists will get an audio guide the moment the bus reaches the tourist sites identified on the route. The audio will be available in two languages in the beginning — Kannada and English. Later, foreign languages will be added, Mr. Pushkar said.

The body wrapping of the bus has been done keeping in view the State’s artforms, culture and diversity, wildlife, and tourist destinations. The 40-seater bus, with lower and upper decks, was built in Bengaluru. Six more double-decker buses will be made available depending on the response from tourists.