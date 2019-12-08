Ambari AC sleeper bus between Mangaluru, Hyderabad from today

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will upgrade its bus operating between Mangaluru and Hyderabad as ‘Ambari dream class multi-axle AC sleeper’ from December 9.
The bus will operate on the Udupi, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Hubballi, Gadad, Koppal and Raichur route. It will leave Mangaluru at 3 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 8.30 a.m. the next day. On the return journey, it will depart from Hyderabad at 7 p.m. and arrive in Mangaluru at 10 a.m. the next day. The fare per person will be ₹1,400.
Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will launch the upgraded service in Bejai bus stand on Monday, a release stated.
