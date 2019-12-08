Karnataka

Ambari AC sleeper bus between Mangaluru, Hyderabad from today

It will be launched at Bejai bus stand

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will upgrade its bus operating between Mangaluru and Hyderabad as ‘Ambari dream class multi-axle AC sleeper’ from December 9.

The bus will operate on the Udupi, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Hubballi, Gadad, Koppal and Raichur route. It will leave Mangaluru at 3 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 8.30 a.m. the next day. On the return journey, it will depart from Hyderabad at 7 p.m. and arrive in Mangaluru at 10 a.m. the next day. The fare per person will be ₹1,400.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will launch the upgraded service in Bejai bus stand on Monday, a release stated.

