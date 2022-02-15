Ambaari open-roof double decker fares slashed

It is seeing low occupancy since the last few weeks

The fares of the open-roof double decker Ambaari used to ferry tourists in Mysuru, has been slashed from ₹250 per trip to ₹150 per trip to drive passenger demand.

The double-decker, which is operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), is seeing low occupancy since the last few weeks consequent to the weekend curfew and surge in COVID-19 which prevailed during January.

Now that a semblance of normalcy is back though pandemic is still far from over, the authorities are keen to promote tourism and hence the fares have been slashed with effect from Wednesday.

Sources said there was tremendous demand for the city tour of the open-top buses during Dasara especially during night as the city was illuminated. But the night trips have been suspended in the absence of any illumination and the day trip provides view of the city and places of importance.

There are 4 Ambaari buses stationed at Mysuru and the trips commences from the palace premises. To operate a trip a minimum of 8 persons was necessary and it is of one hour duration. The trip covers zoo, Karanji Lake, Chamundi Stadium, Government Guest House, St. Philomena’s Church, Bannimantap, Highway Circle, Ayurvedic College Circle and K.R. Circle and terminates at the stating point.

For Mysuru bookings call 0821-2423652 or 8970656400.