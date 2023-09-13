Amazon Web Services ties up with ISRO

September 13, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to support space-tech innovations through cloud computing.

This collaboration will give space startups, research institutes, and students access to cutting edge cloud technologies that accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector.

“Cloud computing-led innovations enable the space industry to make better decisions, faster – pushing the boundaries of possibilities, and AWS is committed to help startups identify use cases and accelerate solution development, and build a strong talent pool in India with expertise in cloud and space. We look forward to helping customers in India build space-tech solutions to make life on Earth better,” said Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia.

AWS said its educational programs on cloud computing in combination with ISRO’s space-tech expertise will inspire future generations to pursue a career in India’s growing space sector.

“Advancing innovation in the space sector is a top priority for our nation as geospatial solutions have the power to deliver high quality services for the good governance for citizens and add value to the stakeholders,” said Sudheer Kumar N., director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO.

Cloud computing enables the speedy management of large volumes of raw space data, besides running AI, ML, and analytics workloads to achieve meaningful outcomes in a highly cost-effective manner.

ISRO, IN-SPACe and AWS will work collaboratively to nurture and grow the startup community in the space-tech sector. AWS will provide eligible space startups tools, resources, and expert technical support at no cost through the AWS Activate program. This will enable startups to build innovative solutions and commercialise them faster. Startups will also benefit from access to AWS and its global experience of building aerospace and satellite solutions through the AWS Space Accelerator program.

The three organisations will also collaborate on a new initiative to train students and educators in cloud computing, AI, ML, analytics, and security, by leveraging AWS education programs. This initiative will enable students to pursue industry-recognized cloud computing certifications, and build future space startups in India using advanced technologies.

