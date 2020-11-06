Amazon signs MoU with SMOI

06 November 2020 07:28 IST

Karnataka’s silk weavers, craftsmen to get a boost

In an attempt to impact the lives of weavers and craftsmen associated with some 4,200 Silk Mark Authorised Users across the country, Amazon India and the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI) have entered into an MoU.

India is the second largest producer of silk in the world with presence across four varieties – mulberry, eri, muga and tassar. Karnataka is the lead producer followed by Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, with total production coming up to 35,000 metric tons of raw silk.

As part of the understanding, Amazon will launch an exclusive Silk Mark Store with Silk Mark labelled products through multiple sellers associated with the organisation. It will help showcase over 3,000 products initially and customers will get access to Silk Mark assured genuine 100% pure silk products, as per a statement.

Sellers who are part of SMOI would be able to avail additional benefits by selling their products on the Amazon India marketplace, including discounted referral fees, support with shipping and delivery of products, imaging and marketing support, technical training and business and sales support.

Sri Rajit Ranjan Okhandiar, IFS, Vice Chairperson, Silk Mark Organisation of India and CEO & Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, government of India, said, “The exclusive Silk Mark Store on Amazon Karigar and Amazon India bazaar is in line with the Go Digital mandate of the government.”