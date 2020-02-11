Karnataka

Amazon moves Karnataka HC against CCI order

more-in

E-commerce major Amazon on Monday moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging an order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordering an investigation to get to the truth behind an allegation of violation of anti-trust law.

On January 13, the CCI directed its director-general to carry out an investigation and submit a report in 60 days.

The investigation was ordered following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, which accused Amazon and Flipkart of giving preferential treatment to certain sellers, leading to foreclosure of other non-preferred sellers. The alleged preferential treatment was cited as a violation of the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 12:07:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/amazon-moves-karnataka-hc-against-cci-order/article30786395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY