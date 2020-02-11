Amazon moves Karnataka HC against CCI order

E-commerce major Amazon on Monday moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging an order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordering an investigation to get to the truth behind an allegation of violation of anti-trust law.

On January 13, the CCI directed its director-general to carry out an investigation and submit a report in 60 days.

The investigation was ordered following a complaint by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, which accused Amazon and Flipkart of giving preferential treatment to certain sellers, leading to foreclosure of other non-preferred sellers. The alleged preferential treatment was cited as a violation of the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.