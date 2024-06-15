Amazon India saw record employee participation in their Global Month of Volunteering

Amazon.in saw record participation of their employees in Global Month of Volunteering celebrated in May 2024. Over 1.1 lakh employees came together, that included their corporate employees and associates in India. Through the volunteering efforts, Amazon touched upon key focus areas such as women empowerment, sustainability, food security and education. It created over 400 volunteering opportunities across India, partnering with more than 55 non-profit organisations where employees can participate in a variety of in-office. outside-office, and virtual volunteering activities.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, at Amazon India, said, “At Amazon, the well-being of the communities we serve is core to our success. Our Global Month of Volunteering unites our employees and empowers them to make a real difference. Through GMV, we have already impacted the lives of over 1.36 lakh beneficiaries across India.”

According to the release, Amazon.in volunteers came together to support a range of activities to support and empower communities by fostering local self-help groups to promote indigenous products enabling a sustainable livelihood; supporting girl students in STEM education through various nonprofit collaborations; helping reduce waste in communities by transforming waste fabric into usable bags and planting self-sustaining saplings while encouraging them towards building a more sustainable and environmentally conscious community; distributing ration kits including ready-to-eat meals and essential groceries like dal and rice among underserved communities and many such programmes.

So far, Amazon touched the lives of over 20,000 women and girls. Additionally, it is enabling entrepreneurship in this space by setting up sanitary napkin production units in several cities including cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. These manufacturing units not only provide sustainable livelihood solutions for 60 rural women through a cost-effective model but also ensures the availability of environmentally responsible products for over 2000 rural women and girls in their neighborhoods.