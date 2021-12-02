Amateur artists to boycott Bahurupi 2021

- R.Krishna Kumar

MYSURU:

A section of the amateur theatre artistes have decided to boycott the forthcoming national theatre festival Bahurupi 2021 to be conducted by Rangayana.

The immediate cause for the rift among the artistes is the choice of Chakravarthi Sulibele, founder of Yuva Brigade, as one of the speakers of an event during the festival to be held from December 10 to 19 in the city.

The amateur artistes have not planned a joint protest or demonstration as of now but have taken the decision in their individual capacities.

The general argument is that Chakravarthi Sulibele is not connected in anyway with theatre and is known to harbour a specific ideology. “We have no issues with any of our fellow artistes harbouring different ideologies, but Sulibele is neither an artiste nor has he contributed anything to the cause’’, according to an amateur artiste who has expressed his ire over the developments.

The issue also came up during the press conference and Rangayana Director Adannda Cariappa was embroiled in a verbal spar with a section of the journalists over the choice of the speaker who was described as “social worker’’.