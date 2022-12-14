Aman Sungar wins five medals at swimming event

December 14, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Aman Sungar from Belagavi won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals at a State-level short course swimming championship held in Mandya recently.

He has been selected for the South Zone National Swimming Championship which will be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, from December 27 to 29.

He is a member of the Swimmers Club of Belgaum and Aquarius Swim Club of Belgaum. A student of St. Pauls High School, he is trained by Akshay Sheregar, Ajinkya Mendke, Nitish Kuduchkar and Govardhan Kakatkar at the Suvarna JNMC swimming pool in Belagavi.

