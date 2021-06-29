Am waiting for verdict on demand to replace Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, says Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar

Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi airport on June 29.

KALABURAGI

29 June 2021 11:45 IST

Interestingly, no BJP legislator turned up at Kalaburagi airport to welcome him

Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, one of the frontline BJP leaders demanding replacement of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said that all the arguments and counter-arguments over change in leadership in Karnataka were over, and now the verdict of the national leaders is awaited.

“All the arguments and counter-arguments [over replacement of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister] are over, and we are waiting for the results... Let us see what guidelines our party leaders would come up with. Just as our party leaders had given many guidelines to handle COVID-19, they would, I am hopeful, also give some guidelines on this issue. As an honest party worker, I have shared my feelings with the party leaders. Let me wait for the judgement,” Mr. Yogeshwar told mediapersons at Kalaburagi airport on Tuesday. The Minister landed in Kalaburagi on the way to Vijayapura for official programmes.

When asked about speculation and rumours over former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation from the Assembly, Mr. Yogeshwar said that there were no major problematic issues in the party and, if there are any, the party would resolve them.

To a question about supporters of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar projecting their respective leader as the next Chief Minister of the State, Mr. Yogeshwar said that Mr. Shivakumar would not get a chance to become the Chief Minister as long as Siddaramaiah is in the Congress.

“As you know, there has been a demand in Congress for a Dalit Chief Minister. When Siddaramaiah became Chief Minister, the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister was louder. The Dalit community, which had been with the Congress for the last 70 years, feels betrayed [as Congress did not choose a Dalit for the post of Chief Minister]. Now, the same demand has again come to the fore, and it may grow stronger. As long as Siddaramaiah is there, D.K. Shivakumar would not get a chance to become Chief Minister. Shivakumar is dreaming [of becoming the Chief Minister] and I don’t think he enjoys the support of a large number of MLAs,” Mr. Yogeshwar said.

Interestingly, BJP legislators from Kalaburagi did not turn up to receive Mr. Yogeshwar at the airport. They would normally turn up at the airport whenever BJP leaders and Ministers visit the city. Sources in the BJP suggested that local party leaders deliberately avoided Mr. Yogeshwar as being seen with him might attract the wrath of senior party leaders.