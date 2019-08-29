Alva’s Nudisiri-Virasat postponed

The Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, has postponed its annual Alva’s Nudisiri-Virasat events, scheduled for November 15 to 17, foundation president M. Mohan Alva has said. Mr. Alva in a release here said the events had been put off in view of floods the State.

The foundation had decided to celebrate both the events together from this year and had commenced preparations for it. However, when the fellow brethren were in dire straits following the floods, the foundation felt that the celebrations would have no meaning in such a situation. Hence, the events have been put off to 2020, he said. Meanwhile, the foundation has decided to extend financial assistance to the flood-affected people, he added.