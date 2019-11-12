Alva’s College wins championship at VTU inter-collegiate youth festival

The four-day 20th VTU Inter-collegiate Youth Festival, Insignia-2019, in which engineering students from across the State participated, concluded here with students of Alva’s Engineering College, Moodbidri, winning the general championship.

The cultural extravaganza was organised by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and hosted by SDM College of Engineering and Technology in Dharwad.

During the event, the engineering students competed with one another in various contests under different categories. The contests included classical song and dance, group dance, one act play, collage, model making, poster making, mime, rangoli, skit and light vocal music.

With the maximum number of prizes in various contests and categories, the Alva’s Engineering College, Moodbidri, won the general championship and received the championship trophy from Registrar of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Satish Annigeri.

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, and BNM Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, which stood next to Alva’s college in terms of number of points, finished first and second runners-up, respectively.

Addressing the students, Prof. Annigeri elaborated on how extra-curricular activities helped students in their overall personality development. “Participation in various sports and games, developing interest in music, dance and other fine arts are essential to relieve oneself from stress and rejuvenate the mind and body,” he said.

Inauguration

Earlier, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Sri Veerendra Heggade inaugurated the youth festival, while VTU Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa presided over the inaugural function. In all, 3,000 students from 106 engineering colleges from across the State participated in a total of 18 events.