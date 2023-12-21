Alumni to celebrate Basel Mission school golden jubilee tomorrow

December 21, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Alumni of Basel Mission English Medium School (BMEMS) have in association with the school management planned a series of events as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the school in Dharwad on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here on behalf of Baselites Alumni Association, a grand mega get-together of alumni has been organised as part of the celebrations.

The remarkable milestone in the history of the school will be commemorated with a series of events and activities beginning at 8.30 a.m. The formal function will be held at 10 a.m. during which teachers, past and present, and non-teaching staff will be felicitated.

President of Basel Mission Higher Education Centre (BMHEC) Rt. Rev. Martin C. Borgai, Bishop KND, will be the chief guest for the function, while trustees of BMHEC J.S. Kuri and S.D. Bailey will be guests of honour. Principal Graceleena Khanapur will preside over the function.

Through the press release, Baselites Alumni Association has invited all former and present BMEMS faculty and staff to participate in the celebrations.

For more details contact Ottilie Anban Kumar on Ph: 9845701164 and Kedar Chavan on Ph: 9019879797.

