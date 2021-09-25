Alumni oppose school building demolition

Hassan

25 September 2021 19:39 IST

Alumni of the Government High School, established in 1964 in Hassan, have opposed the move to demolish the building and urged the State government to retain it either as a museum or a library.

The 157-year-old building, where many well-known personalities studied, has been handed over to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciecnes. As part of its expansion, the institute has planned to demolish the old structure.

The school had taught lakhs of students and many of them have contributed to society in many ways. “They include politicians, scientists, litterateurs, and artists. It is necessary to retain the structure in memory of those great souls”, opined Uttam H.N, an old student, now settled in Mysuru.

Advertising

Advertising

Uttam and other students, in a press release issued on Saturday, said that the HIMS could retain the structure for any purpose related to the institution. “We are happy that the school has got an alternative land. But, our demand is that the structure should not be demolished. Let that be retained as a library or a museum”, the release said.