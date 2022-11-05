JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) has organised an alumni interaction meet on the campus of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) here on Saturday at 10 a.m. It is an initiative of the Placement and Training Department of the SJCE where the alumni of the college will be interacting with the current students on placements and other related topics. The programme has been organised at the seminar hall of the Golden Jubilee Block on the SJCE campus.
Alumni interaction meet on SJCE campus
