Alumni felicitated

Mysuru

20 March 2021 23:16 IST

The Department of Visual Communication, Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Mysuru and the Alumni Network of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, felicitated two of its alumni in the city on Saturday in recognition of their achievements.

P. Nireekshith and Zubin Paul of the institute won international awards for the movie ‘Avalakki Pavalakki’.

A release said Nireekshith – who is the recipient of Best Cinematography Award at Sweden Film Awards (Dec. 2020) and Port Blair International Film Festival (Jan. 2021) for the movie – was a student of the first batch of B.Sc Visual Media in 2014.

Zubin Paul, who won a gold medal while he did his BSc in Visual Media and MSc in Visual Communication from the institute, won awards for the best orginal score and best musical theme at Port Blair International Film Festival (Jan. 2021), Best Composer award at American Golden Picture International Film Festival 2021 (Jacksonville, Florida, USA) and Best Original Score at Depth of Field International Film Festival, UFFO, for the same movie.

Faculty members, students and other staff of the institute were present.