‘Alternative routes to Charmadi Ghat should be developed’

MANGALURU

08 August 2020 18:22 IST

Legislators from Dakshina Kannada make suggestion at meeting with Revenue Minister Ashok

While seeking about ₹50 crore for the flood relief operations in Dakshina Kannada, legislators from the district on Saturday asked the State government to seriously consider developing alternative roads and avoid use of Charmadi Ghat that is prone to landslips.

During the review meeting for flood relief chaired by Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Pratap Simha Nayak, MLC, said landslips are seen in Charmadi Ghat, which connects Mangaluru with Chikkamagaluru, this monsoon too and the stretch has been closed for traffic till August 11. “Seeing the condition in the region and with forecast of heavy rains, there are less chances of improvement of the road condition,” he said.

Mr. Simha said there are four routes that can be developed as alternative roads. “The government should take up work of developing them and stop usage of the Charmadi Ghat (during monsoon),” he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said sea erosion was found in new places in his constituency and a major part of fisheries road in Sasihitlu has been washed away. He sought funds for building a sea wall in Someshwar, Meenakaliya and Chitrapura. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said permanent solution needs to be worked out for residents of 10 wards of the city staying on the banks of the river between Sultan Battery and Ullal Bridge who are prone to flooding during monsoon.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said overflowing Netravathi and Kumaradhara rivers has affected coconut, arecanut and other horticultural crops and sought release of ₹50 crore for relief works in the district. Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian also sought grant of additional funds for flood relief.

Mr. Ashok said the State government has already released ₹5 crore towards flood relief works for Dakshina Kannada. More funds will be released, he added.