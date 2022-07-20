Alternative road to come up at Donigal

DC says it will help in smooth movement of traffic on Shiradi Ghat

An alternative 2.2 km-long road will come up at Donigal in Sakleshpur at a cost of ₹4.3 crore to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the national highway linking Bengaluru and Mangaluru, said Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.Girish. The road has been closed for vehicles due to repeated landslips at Donigal.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, the DC said that the National Highway Authority of India had been instructed to take up the construction of the alternative road at the earliest. A meeting was held in Bengaluru by Public Works Minister C.C. Patil on this issue.

“As for the proposed plan, the village road next to the existing road will be widened by eight metres. Once the alternative road is ready, the movement of vehicles will be smooth. The repair of the existing road, where landslips have occurred, will also be done”, he said.

The DC said the NHAI officers had been told to take up the widening of NH-75 between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli in one go. The work should be completed at the earliest.

Vehicular movement between Hassan and Mangaluru has been hit due to landslips at Donigal. Repeated incidents of landslides forced the district administration to ban the vehicles on the Shiradi Ghat stretch. Initially, the administration imposed some restrictions only in the night. However, it had to impose complete ban as landslips continued.

As a temporary measure the administration has suggested two alternative routes for single-lane travel in the taluk for light motor vehicles. However, heavy vehicles cannot commute on the alternative roads.