Alternative road getting ready on Shiradi Ghat

August 10, 2022 19:02 IST

The 1.9 km-long road has been improved at a cost of ₹4 crore

The Public Works Department has improved an old highway in the Shiradi Ghat to serve as an alternative for the commuters between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, who often face hardship on NH-75 due to landslips at Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk.

The department has spent about ₹4 crore to upgrade the 1.9 km-long road that connects Donigal, Kesaganahalli, Hullahalli and Kappalli. The travellers heading towards Mangaluru have to take a left turn at Donigal to join the national highway at Kappalli.

During the rainy season the travellers on NH-75 experience difficulties. Following repeated incidents of landslips at Donigal, traffic was stopped last month. Only last week the stretch was opened for buses throughout the day. However, heavy vehicles are not yet allowed on the stretch.

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil visited Donigal and discussed the issue with senior officers of the department. The road is a major link to movement of passengers and goods. The people’s representatives in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts also put pressure on the government for repair of the road.

Even as the repair of the stretch was on, landslips occurred. Hence, the PWD took up the work on an alternative road. The State Government allocated funds for the emergency work. Amidst the rain, the work continued. And it is in the final stages of completion.

Paramesh, a resident of Sakleshpur, told The Hindu that the road taken up for improvement had been in a bad state for years. Whenever traffic on NH 75 was stalled, the local people suggested this alternative road for upgradation. “Fortunately, the government took the advice seriously now. The officers of PWD have completed the work in a short span of time”, he said.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has said that the alternative road would be opened for vehicles soon. The work on repair of the stretch where landslips occurred was also going on, he said.

